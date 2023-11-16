Why Ofori-Atta called Akufo-Addo's last budget 'Nkunim Budget'

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has expressed his optimism about the prospects of the 2024 budget he calls the “Nkunim” budget.



According to him, this budget being the last budget to mark the end of the tenure of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, is tailored with inputs from the various stakeholders that matter.



He noted that the budget is set to advance the country on the path of fiscal consolidation and growth that began a year ago.



Ofori-Atta also said the budget sets out a new debt sustainability path after the “excruciating” debt distress that saddled the country since last year.



"And I am confident that this "Nkunim" budget will ensure that we boldly walk on a sustainable path toward creating decent jobs and wealth for our people. For with national dedication, the Lord will continue to give us treasures of dark places and hidden riches in secret places.



"Mr. Speaker, I present to you the "NKUNIM" Budget. A people with a manifest

destiny for greatness. We are resilient and we shall prevail, because the Battle

is still the Lords," he said in parliament.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy document to parliament today, November 15, 2023.



The presentation of the 2024 budget is per Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and Section 21(3) of the PFM Act 2016 (of ACT 921) which requires the minister to provide the fiscal policy of the year contained in the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.



This year's budget will be the first after Ghana signed on to the $3 billion loan facility for economic recovery after being saddled with high debt issues. This year's budget is also the President's last budget in power. It is expected to address the country's high inflation rates and unstable exchange rates among other economic issues.



