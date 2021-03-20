Why #Obuasi is topping Twitter trends on a Saturday

General News of Saturday, 20 March 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
There’s ecstasy on social media platform Twitter as the town of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region has topped the trends on Saturday, March 20, 201.
The development comes amid a rather interesting but humor-filled love story shared by one Abena Manokekame on Facebook.
Narrating the ordeal, Abena Manokekame shared details of a marriage ceremony which was to be held between Richard Agu and Benedicta.
The ceremony which was intended to take place on Saturday, March 20, 2021, has now been short-lived after an alleged lover of the would-be groom; Comfort Bliss revealed she had been jilted and deceived by Richard Agu whom she assisted financially.
A broken-hearted Comfort said she has spent and invested close to GH¢30,000 of her life savings in order to assist her then-lover Richard Agu who is now marrying another woman.
In a notice served through Abena Magis, the administrator of the popular relationship page, Ms. Comfort Bliss plans to invade the premises of the marriage ceremony of Richard and Benedicta in a quest to demand payment of her investment to him.
The matter has since generated conversation on various social media platforms.
See some reactions on Twitter below.
Praises and worship time #obuasi pic.twitter.com/o7UgyVEEA1 https://t.co/9T9Yvi3T5b— ???????? O W U L A ???? ???????? (@_owula) March 20, 2021
Best man make late.. #obuasi updates ???????????? pic.twitter.com/aW3U36olgh— Cisco???????????? (@_kwasiakwa_) March 20, 2021
Security dey ????????????1 movement 1 gun shoot????#obuasi pic.twitter.com/hlVD1u36R2— #1Pretty???? (@BeckyShatta) March 20, 2021
If you are looking for the reason why there's so much fuss about Obuasi on your TL. Check here#obuasi pic.twitter.com/Qf0od5eebJ— Ebo Hudson???? (@Citizen_Ebo) March 20, 2021
Nothing will happen enjoy your marriage bro ????https://t.co/O2hP5OS35D#obuasi pic.twitter.com/dpEEqJT42G— Brey Ashton Ziggy (@Kojo39077389) March 20, 2021
Richard is happy the wedding is going on as planned. Bliss should do something we want violence ???????????? #Obuasi#JasonNews pic.twitter.com/nhegMajMzA— Jason ⚡️ (@Jason_gh1) March 20, 2021
This are heating up at #obuasi ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/g6qqZ45EPc— Cisco???????????? (@_kwasiakwa_) March 20, 2021
#obuasi...the wedding is in session ooo pic.twitter.com/NPSiCNN6Lp— Daniel (@Daniel57647732) March 20, 2021
KOTI too chill the plenty vawulence in #obuasi ???????????? pic.twitter.com/0wwgcFentN— ???????????????????????????? ???????? (@sabonzy) March 20, 2021