Why NPP is confident of breaking the 8 – A Plus reveals

General News of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Following the approval of the latest batch of President Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees by Parliament, social and political analyst, Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, has observed that National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentarians are corrupt.



A Plus referred to the NDC MPs as "criminals" because he could not fathom why they would violate convention by casting their vote in favour of the new ministers' confirmation.



The NDC, he said, is a crooked party that has only been made appealing by President Akufo-Addo and his gang of thieves.



"Criminals even in opposition!! It is Akufo-Addo and his mafia gand that have made NDC attractive. That party has corruption embedded in its DNA," he asserted on Facebook.



Sad A Plus expressed sympathy for the NDC foot soldiers, communicators, and party supporters, adding that despite their persistent attempts to restore their party to power, their efforts will be in vain because their leaders are worse than those in NPP.



"I feel sorry for the innocent, hardworking, and loyal footsoldier and communicators. All sacrifices you are making to bring the party to power will yield the same Akufo Addo sakawa governance we are experiencing today. Your people are worse than those you criticize," he said.



He added, "why do you think NPP is confident that they will break the 8? They know your people will take money!!"



