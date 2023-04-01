Why NPP MP was counted despite being absent in the chamber - Speaker explains

General News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has explained why the Member of Parliament for Nanton Constituency, Northern Region Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru was counted despite been absent in the chamber during voting.



According to him, the leaders reported that the MP was incapacitated by some physical infirmity and based on this, the MPs including doctor Dickson Adamako Kissi who accompanied the MP were counted and accordingly recorded.



Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru is reported to have been involved in an accident preventing him from partaking in the head count vote in the chamber.



Following this development, the Minority Chief Whip, Govern Agbogza quizzed the speaker why he counted 137 from the majority side of the house despite the absence of two.



Govern Agbodza said “When we took the last vote, you counted 137 for our colleagues, some members of the public are aware that two of our colleagues were not physically present here, I think it will be appropriate for you to make a pronouncement so that the public knows why you still counted 137.”





In response the speaker said “…that is why I referred you to order 114 rule 4 and asked you to read that order but for the education of the public I will read that order.



“Order 114 rule 4 says for members who are incapacitated by some physical infirmity from passing through the lobbies shall upon reporting their incapacitate to the speaker though the clerk be counted and recorded accordingly in the house.



“We have some of our members that are incapacitated and what I did was to ask the clerk to go and physically see them, the state of incapacitating, whether they are of sound mind because we are dealing with decision taken, voting before they can come to testify; which has been done and so they recorded and counted accordingly.”



YNA/KPE