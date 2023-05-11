Why NDC delegates in Mfantseman are tipping Maame Efua to win primaries

Politics of Thursday, 11 May 2023

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is gearing up for its 2023 presidential and parliamentary primaries.



In the Central Region is the Mfantseman constituency, a swing constituency that has had representatives from both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Since the inception of the fourth republic, the NDC has won the constituency five times, in 1992, 1996, 2000, 2008, and 2012, while the NPP has it three times, in 2004, 2016, and 2020.



On May 13, 2023, the NDC goes to the polls to elect their presidential and parliamentary candidates.



Among the six other male aspirants contesting in Mfansteman constituency is Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo, the only female aspirant, and a former Deputy National Women's Organizer of the NDC.



With her rich experience in politics, she seeks to lead the NDC in Mfansteman. A graduate of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and holds a Master’s in Project Management from Coventry University, UK.



The CEO of Image Consortium, an event management and logistics company, she hopes to change the economic and social architecture of the average constituent.



She promises to create a delegates' welfare fund for the people and to unify all factions of the party for victory in 2024.



A recent survey conducted by top pollsters in the constituency and in the country reveals the wide margin that Maame Efua will beat her contenders with. The survey further reveals the excitement in energy of the delegates to come out and in their numbers to endorse Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo.



The delegates have expressed their hope in their decision to elect a woman this time around, particularly Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo.



The constituency, with its administrative capital as Saltpond, according to the 2021 population and housing census, stands at 168,905, with 78,033 males and 90,872 females. The main sources of income for the locals are fishing, farming, and trading.



The Convention People's Party (CPP) was founded in the capital, Saltpond. In Saltpond, the founders once stayed in a residence known as Caanan Lodge. The constituency is home to the Akanland Ceramics business, which is currently recognized as a paper-producing company. It was also the first location in Ghana to start offshore oil drilling.



Speaking to the media, Maame Efua said her quest to lead the NDC in Mfantseman is noteworthy: "My commitment to Mfantseman is passionate. I want to work hard, reorganize our party and unify all our factions in Mfansteman for victory in 2024. I want to ensure our beloved constituency is focused on sustainable, all-inclusive, and progressive development. This is what's inspiring my contest."



She's been tipped to be among the favorite three in the contest happening this Saturday, and being the only woman championing a strong women empowerment campaign, she believes she'll emerge victorious at the end of the elections.



