Why Malema excited NDC, NPP despite boom statements on corruption, economy, governance

Julius Malema, leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party excited Ghana's main political parties when he addressed a public forum earlier this month.



Malema was in Accra on the invitation of Arise Ghana, a group affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He delicered a lecture that touched largely on governance at the continental and subregional levels, addressing specifically terms of office, corruption, resource mismanagement and other topical issues.



At the end of his lecture, reviews showed that the tough-talking South African politician had endeared himself as much to the NDC as to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Source of NDC excitement - Corruption, IMF et al.



Sammy Gyamfi , the NDC National Communications Director, was among party members who hailed Malema's stance on corruption, so, even though he did not mention the president and government in his critique, Sammy and co cited him as having done so.



“We also know that this country is the one that leads with successful succession which is peaceful and of course experiences a bit of difficulty at some point but since then, Ghana has become the most celebrated democracy. But the democracy of Ghana is threatened by corruption.



“A corruption that makes sure that Ghana is not able to pay its international debts. As a result today, Ghana is unable to be self determined. This is because everything is detected in Ghana by the IMF and the World Bank and it is because the current leadership failed to honour their obligation,” he said.



What did Malema say about former presidents?



Malema also touched on the issue of the role of former presidentscautioning them agaisnt unnecessarily distracting the incumbent.



A presidential staffer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye posted the video of Malema's views with the caption, "intriguing" as Malema is heard stating thus:



“You have to ensure that democracy matures in such a manner in Africa, where the previous president does not make it his business to fight the current president, you must allow the new to lead with all their force because you were the same, it doesn’t mean you are perfect".



"No African leader, who is on retirement, should lead from the grave. They must all be like all other progressive former presidents who are statesmen at home, waiting for courtesy visits and consultations, and attending to other state functions. Those are the duties of former presidents because Africa must be stable, Africa must go through democracy at all times," Mr Malema said.



A number of pro-government activists on social media sought to suggest that Malema's words were good advice for former president John Dramani Mahama who is seeking a return to the high office.



Incidentally, Mahama was the seniormost politician that Malema met in person during his time in the country.





Malema left a hero of sorts in the eyes of both NDC and NPP activists for different reasons.He is back home in South Africa, where the ruling party is grappling with a stubborn former president (Jacob Zuma) who has recently been suspended from the African National Congress (ANC) for anti-party conduct.Meanwhile, Malema and the EFF have been on the case of incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa who has been mentioned in a million dolar scandal related to cattle sales at his farm.Mr Malema also urged African leaders to not impose themselves on their people beyond the constitutional requirement.“We call on all African leaders not to leave an office with a coffin. When the time comes for them to go, they must leave without calling the army to extend their tenure. No one is born a leader, and no one is a traditional leader in a political office. If you want to be a traditional leader, go and fight in your tribe for those type of issues, we don’t subscribe to people who want to leave a political office with a coffin,” he added.“We will still give you a state funeral because you are a former President, we will still pay you pensions and give you protection and take care of you as long as you respect those who came after you", Mr Malema noted.On the other hand, he advised the youth against using unfair means to get the old generation out of leadership.“We, as a younger generation of Africa, we must not seek to get rid of the old in a desperate manner to a point where we destroy institutional memory," he said.Rather, "We must always make sure that the old co-exist with the young but the old must be prepared to pass the wisdom to the young ones. Because, at some point, the old must die for the new to emerge and it is not me calling for the killing of the elderly African leaders, nature dictates that the old at some point must die for the new to emerge"."But this new must be prepared to learn from the old," Mr Malema clarified.For example, he said: "I was in Liberia yesterday and I saw the inauguration of an old president, I got so worried but when I saw Vice President, I left Liberia in a very comfortable way, because I saw a generational mix, where the old and the young co-exist in one office and I hope the Vice President will not be suffocated because the president must know that with all his experience and advanced age, he has a duty to pass the baton to the younger generation".SARA