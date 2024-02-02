Why Malema excited NDC, NPP despite boom statements on corruption, economy, governance

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Julius Malema, leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party excited Ghana's main political parties when he addressed a public forum earlier this month.
Malema was in Accra on the invitation of Arise Ghana, a group affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
He delicered a lecture that touched largely on governance at the continental and subregional levels, addressing specifically terms of office, corruption, resource mismanagement and other topical issues.
At the end of his lecture, reviews showed that the tough-talking South African politician had endeared himself as much to the NDC as to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Source of NDC excitement - Corruption, IMF et al.
Sammy Gyamfi , the NDC National Communications Director, was among party members who hailed Malema's stance on corruption, so, even though he did not mention the president and government in his critique, Sammy and co cited him as having done so.
“We also know that this country is the one that leads with successful succession which is peaceful and of course experiences a bit of difficulty at some point but since then, Ghana has become the most celebrated democracy. But the democracy of Ghana is threatened by corruption.
“A corruption that makes sure that Ghana is not able to pay its international debts. As a result today, Ghana is unable to be self determined. This is because everything is detected in Ghana by the IMF and the World Bank and it is because the current leadership failed to honour their obligation,” he said.
What did Malema say about former presidents?
Malema also touched on the issue of the role of former presidentscautioning them agaisnt unnecessarily distracting the incumbent.
A presidential staffer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye posted the video of Malema's views with the caption, "intriguing" as Malema is heard stating thus:
“You have to ensure that democracy matures in such a manner in Africa, where the previous president does not make it his business to fight the current president, you must allow the new to lead with all their force because you were the same, it doesn’t mean you are perfect".
"No African leader, who is on retirement, should lead from the grave. They must all be like all other progressive former presidents who are statesmen at home, waiting for courtesy visits and consultations, and attending to other state functions. Those are the duties of former presidents because Africa must be stable, Africa must go through democracy at all times," Mr Malema said.
A number of pro-government activists on social media sought to suggest that Malema's words were good advice for former president John Dramani Mahama who is seeking a return to the high office.
Incidentally, Mahama was the seniormost politician that Malema met in person during his time in the country.
Intriguing pic.twitter.com/NqLsJmIaX2— Dennis Edward Aboagye (@DennisMiracles) January 23, 2024