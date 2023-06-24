Why Kennedy Agyapong will decide eventual winner of NPP primaries- Marketing Consultant explains

Politics of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A marketing consultant Kwabena Atta Badu has stated that in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries, the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong will be the key factor in determining the winner of the elections



According to him, the contest will be between Alan Kyerematen a former minister of Trade and Industry, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president. He holds, however, that Kennedy Agyapong's influence over grassroots will make him the "kingmaker" whose endorsement could sway the outcome of the elections.



Speaking in a Zoom panel discussion on Okay FM’s Critical Issues on June 21, 2023, Kwabena Badu emphasized that while both Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Bawumia are formidable candidates, Kennedy’s support is crucial in securing victory for the party’s primaries.



He explained that Kennedy’s connection with the grassroots and his unwavering commitment to their cause have earned him their trust and backing. He added that his financial support to the grassroots has also played a significant role, given the increasing monetization of politics in recent years.



“If you ask me, he is the kingmaker, the rest of them are just trying their luck. It’s a straight fight between Bawumia and Alan but Ken is the kingmaker because Ken has the grassroots, and eventually, where he will sway to when it comes to the last lap when only two candidates will stand, where Ken goes is where the winner will come from," explained Badu.



He added, “…from day one when they came to power, he started fighting for the grassroots, and so the grassroots know that he has their back. Number two, he supports them with his finances and whether we like it or not our politics is bought, and personally I say that until that era of Alan Cash our politics was about roofing sheets…. he brought that monetization of politics, he brought that disservice, so it is coming back to come and bite him.”



Kwabena Badu further elaborated on the significance of Kennedy Agyapong's influence, highlighting his neutral stance in the political space and his ability to criticize his own party whenever they go wrong.



“But Ken started just like John Mahama, he always stays in the middle, if his party does wrong, you will never hear John Mahama say that his party is right, and Ken has been consistently doing the same. If his party is wrong, he will go out and say it. And when you do that, you win the confidence of the neutrals.



“…Ken put himself in a place where he is seen to be objective, when his party is wrong, he goes public and criticizes them, when his party is right, he goes out there and praises them, he gets to win because people believe that, when the person is like that, wrong is wrong, right is right.”



A total of 10 NPP presidential candidate aspirants had picked up nomination forms as of Thursday, June 1, 2023, and had paid a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50,000.



The 10 include; Vice- President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.











AM/SARA