Why Kennedy Agyapong, #FixTheCountry, Opoku Ware and other topics are setting the trends on X

The biggest interschool contest in Ghana; National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) is underway and Ghanaians who belong to the competing schools can’t keep calm as everyone expects to emerge victorious.
The first section of the Quarter-finals stage happened today, Monday, October 16, 2023, and featured Opoku Ware Secondary School, Osei Tutu and Saint John’s Secondary School.
The Opoku Ware School is leading the trends due to the stellar performance their representatives showcased in the contest to qualify for the semi-final stage.
Below are some tweets on NSMQ and Opoku Ware:
Healthy rivalry between Opoku Ware School and Osei Tutu SHS. #NSMQonJoy #NSMQQuarters— JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) October 16, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Ngz1LtZtFh
#NSMQQuarters contest:— Joy Prime (@JoyPrimeTV) October 16, 2023
End of R3
Opoku Ware School: 35pts
Osei Tutu SHS: 24pts
St. John’s School: 11pts
“None of the contestants could see top so no marks awarded for round 3.”#NSMQonJoy pic.twitter.com/JmBOQkrNRM
Problem of the day scores:— National Science & Maths Quiz (@NSMQGhana) October 16, 2023
Opoku Ware School: 0/10
Osei Tutu SHS: 0/10
St. John’s School: 0/10#NSMQ2023 #NSMQ30 #Primetime #NSMQQuarters https://t.co/NBfuhBtAUQ pic.twitter.com/UdHDWW0raz
fun fact is most owass boys don’t also waste time to pounce on you????, no romance straight straight straight .— Sheila Irene ???? (@abena_mooley) October 16, 2023
Opoku Ware over 70.5 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/gRhaXGJ8H0
Opoku Ware is cooking pic.twitter.com/xUs1YiU3yR— Essel (@Esselguy) October 16, 2023
Herh Round 4 of the quiz and it’s only 2️⃣ points separating Opoku Ware from Osei Tutu .. Who do you think will win ?? ????#NSMQQuarters pic.twitter.com/t6HwMuB0v5— Rowland???? (@Ghana_Ronaldo) October 16, 2023
