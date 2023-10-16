You are here: HomeNews2023 10 16Article 1862990

General News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why Kennedy Agyapong, #FixTheCountry, Opoku Ware and other topics are setting the trends on X

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Kennedy Agyapong, #FixTheCountry logo and Opoku Ware NSMQ constestants Kennedy Agyapong, #FixTheCountry logo and Opoku Ware NSMQ constestants

The biggest interschool contest in Ghana; National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) is underway and Ghanaians who belong to the competing schools can’t keep calm as everyone expects to emerge victorious.

The first section of the Quarter-finals stage happened today, Monday, October 16, 2023, and featured Opoku Ware Secondary School, Osei Tutu and Saint John’s Secondary School.

The Opoku Ware School is leading the trends due to the stellar performance their representatives showcased in the contest to qualify for the semi-final stage.

Below are some tweets on NSMQ and Opoku Ware:














Another topic that is setting the conversations on the X app (formerly known as Twitter) is the flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong.

The lawmaker is still making waves after the explosive revelations and allegations against the NPP during his many campaign tours.

In an interview on Star TV over the weekend, Kennedy Agyapong made other statements that ‘destroy’ the ruling party. He further promised that he would reshuffle ministers every two months if he is voted into power.

Read some tweets on Kennedy Agyapong below:








#FixTheCountry has come back into the trends after some inhabitants of Akosombo and its environs had their homes flooded due to the Akosombo dam spillage exercise.

Some Ghanaians on social media are asking when these misfortunes and disasters are going to end.

Others are calling for proper planning of our communities to prevent such future calamities.

Here are some tweets on #FixTheCountry:












BAJ/AW

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment