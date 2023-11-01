Why I will not respond to Samira Bawumia - Kennedy Agyapong speaks

General News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central lawmaker, and flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed concerns over the leadership of the party's silence regarding comments made by the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.



He said he has refrained from responding to some of the remarks made by the Second Lady, fearing that his reply would jeopardize her marriage.



In an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Kennedy Agyapong refuted allegations that he had been badmouthing women.



He underscored his response by highlighting his decision not to engage in a war of words with the Second Lady.



According to Ken Agyapong, Samira Bawumia claimed that he had received lucrative government contracts and had become financially-comfortable but was now seeking to tarnish the reputation of the party that had supported him so much.



In a similar development, the Second Lady had urged delegates in the Amansie constituency to disregard Agyapong, who had threatened that the NPP would go into opposition if he lost the flagbearer contest.



She emphasized the need for unity within the party and criticized those who were campaigning with anger and suggesting that the NPP should go into opposition if their preferred candidate did not win.



Responding to this, Ken Agyapong stated that those who argued that the Second Lady did not mention any names in her speech would be quick to accuse him of insulting women if he were to respond without mentioning names.



He emphasized that he did not want to be responsible for the collapse of the Second Lady's marriage.



"I have vowed not to comment. You heard what Mrs. Bawumia said about me, but I didn't reply her because if I reply her, her marriage will collapse," Ken Agyapong stated when asked about his silence on the matter.



When the host suggested that his comments, without clarification, might imply a certain motive, Ken Agyapong simply replied, "I said I won't talk."



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/EA



