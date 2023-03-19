Why I was sacked from the Army – Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah Dartey

General News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Private Legal Practitioner Captain (Retired) Nkrabeah Effah Dartey has revealed how he was miserably sacked from the Ghana Armed Forces after he was wrongfully accused of something he never did.



The legal practitioner and politician is a retired military officer who served in the Ghana Armed Forces. He was promoted to the rank of captain on 27th April 1983 and just after almost four months, he exited the military on 14 August 1983.



Recounting his past experience, Lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey revealed that, he was sentenced to eleven months imprisonment and also sacked from the Ghana Armed Forces because someone lied against him, adding that his exit was an orchestrated one.



In an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Nkrabeah Effah Dartey revealed that the individual lied against him when he had one to defend him.



He added that the unnamed persons bore false witness against him and he was subsequently expelled from the security agency.



“I was sent to prison for eleven months and was also sacked from the Ghana Armed Forces because someone lied against me. So it is not easy for someone to tell lies about you where you would have nobody to defend you”. Captain Nkrabeah Effah Dartey said this in an interview with Angel FM Kumasi over the week.



“There is nothing more painful than for someone to tell lie about you and you would have nobody to defend you, he stressed.