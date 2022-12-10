Why I visited party headquarters - Alan Kyerematen lauds national executives

Politics of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Source: GNA

Trade and Industry Minister, Mr Alan Kyerematen, on Friday visited the National Headquarters of the New Patriotic Party for his maiden official meting with the newly elected executives of the party at the Asylum Down office.



The Minister was mobbed by swarming number of supporters who thronged the party office after learning about the visit.



With chants of ‘Alan Our Only Hope for 2024’ scores of these party sympathizers could not hide their joy on seeing their colleague patriot interacting heartily at close quarters.



Mr Kyerematen’s visit was part of new efforts to strengthen cohesion between government and party officials.



What Alan said after meeting executives



In a brief interaction with the press after his closed-door meeting with the national eecutives, the Minister and rumoured flagbearer hopeful said:



"This morning I have had the opportunity of interacting with party official and I believe that this initiative of the national party is highly commendable.



"This is the first time in our long history that efforts are being made substantively to bridge the gap between the government and the national party.



"In principle, it is the party that gives birth to a government and … the party must at all material times not just understand what the government seeks to do but must also provide inputs, and that is why I commend the national executives."



He also said he was going to provide funding for the printing of register nationwaide for the upcoming parliamentary and presidential primaries.



Inside Alan's entourage:



He was accompanied to the party office by Hon Sylvester Tetteh, MP for Ngleshie Amanfrom, Hon Carlos Ahenkora, MP for Tema West, Hon Catherine Afeku, former Minister for Tourism, Hon Yaw Buaben Asamoa, former MP for Adenta, Hon Dr Alhassan Samira – Former Upper East Regional Minister and Board chairman of GNPA, Alhaji Mumuni COP, a Senior NPP member in the Northern Region.



The Trade and Industry Minister is among three of other party stalwarts fronting for the upcoming Presidential Primaries.



