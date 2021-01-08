General News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why I sat quietly through all the chaos in parliament - Kennedy Agyapong speaks

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

The posturing of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong on Thursday January 7, 2021 surprised many as he was one of many NPP MPs who maintained their cool during the fracas in parliament.



Many emerged to commend the MP for his rather unassuming posturing which contributed eventually to the restoration of peace in the august house.



He has emerged to speak on events as they happened on Thursday, and what influenced his actions.



Kennedy Agyapong alleged that there was a deliberate attempt by some NDC Members of Parliament to cause chaos and destroy the swearing-in and inauguration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He believes it is why there was the whole brouhaha in parliament prior to the event on Thursday afternoon.



This “intelligence” and game plan according to him, was received by him way before the event was to happen.



He adds that to avoid more delays which would eventually translate to and affect the swearing-in and inauguration process, the NPP MPs including himself decided to remain calm especially because there were dignitaries in the country who had been invited to witness the event.



Speaking in an interview on Oman FM, the legislator said "I didn't want to destroy Akufo-Addo's swearing-in that is why I sat down quietly and observed the NDC members."



“We [NPP] could have fought,” but it would have dragged and affect the swearing-in of MPs-Elect and eventually the President and his Vice-President's swearing-in, that is why we from the NPP side decided to be quiet to let the NDC members have their way.”







Kennedy Agyapong said he was not ready to participate in any chaotic scene that will “destroy the peace we have’ hence the reason he was seated quietly during the whole parliamentary sitting.



There were a lot of dramatic scenes during the dissolution of the 7th Parliament and the commencement of the 8th parliament of the 4th Republic.







Some of the events that characterised the parliamentary process and the election of Speaker of Parliament were ballot snatching, the taking over of the Majority seats by the NDC members of parliament and a debate to allow or not to allow the MP-elect for Assin North to participate in the election of the Speaker of Parliament following a court injunction.



These events dragged the swearing-in and inauguration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; the event was eventually held an hour after the initial stipulated time though it was successful.



