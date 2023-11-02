Why I don't go to Akufo-Addo anymore - Rev Owusu Bempah explains

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, a clergyman and a close associate to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has voiced his disappointment in the president's leadership and management of the country.



According to him, the president has disappointed him, given the realities presently on the ground.



Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, who was speaking during an interview on Okay FM, noted that he's unhappy with how things are going while President Akufo-Addo is in charge.



“I am a man who likes to tell the truth and what I know President Nana Addo was bringing on board has changed, which is why I do not go to him again, not because he has wronged me,” he said.



Describing how he has been let down by the president, Owusu Bempah stated that there are notable disparities between what he [reference to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] said he would do and the realities presently.



“I had a lot of faith in him. The Nana Addo I knew in the past, would usually call me and he would share ideas with me. But now that he has become president, I do not see all the things he has been saying.



“Sometimes, I even question myself if he is still the Nana Addo I know. Till now, I am confused,” he added in Twi.



