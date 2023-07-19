Why Godfred Dame resigned from National Cathedral Executive Council

General News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Until today most Ghanaians thought that the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame, was a member of the Executive Council of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



However, documents shared on social media by North Tongu MP on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, indicate that the Attorney General resigned from the executive council on January 19, 2023.



One of the documents, which was a letter written by the Attorney General and addressed to the Executive Council of the National Cathedral, stated why he could no longer serve on the council.



Dame, who was the secretary of the executive council, explained that could no longer hold the position because of his lack of participation in the works of the council.



“Respectfully, as you are aware, at the incorporation, I am named as secretary to the executive council of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



“However, owing to my limited involvement in the affairs of the organisation and the demands of my office, I deem it necessary to vacate the position for a new secretary to be appointed.”



“In the circumstances, I hereby respectfully notify you of my immediate resignation as secretary to the executive council. I wish the organisation the best of God’s blessings in the years ahead,” parts of the letter, reads.



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, shared the said documents after he accused Godfred Dame of resigning "nicodemously " from the Executive Council of the National Cathedral.



The MP also shared a supposed document from the executive council confirming the Attorney General's resignation.



Read Dame’s resignation letter plus the acceptance letter by the council below:











BAI/WA



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











