Why Ghanaians love and trust NPP more than NDC – Akwasi Nsiah explains

Politics of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Akwasi Nsiah, a broadcaster with the Multimedia Group, has shared some insightful views regarding the nation's two major political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The Adom TV presenter believes that the Ghanaian people have some soft spot for the NPP as compared to the NDC.



Akwasi Nsiah argued on Asem Yi Di Ka, a segment on the Badwam morning show, that the NPP is well liked and trusted by the Ghanaian people than the NDC.



His comments was in response to the brouhaha surrounding the failure by NDC parliamentarians to reject President Akufo-Addo's new batch of ministerial nominees on Friday, March 24, 2023.



He noted that unlike the NDC, Ghanaians easily get upset with the NPP when the party treats them unfairly while in power.



"The NPP should heed to observation I've made very well, that if they [the NPP] are in power and do something against Ghanaians, the people become outraged than the NDC committing the same offence, and it's for one reason, it's because the people love and trust the NPP more than the NDC," he said.



Approval of ministers



Some NDC MPs refused to adhere to the decision of the party to vote against the approval of President Akufo-Addo's latest batch of nominees.



The NDC asserts that its decision to refuse the ministers was taken in an effort to shrink Nana Addo's government/cabinet and force the Executive to cut back on spending as the country struggles with unmanageable debt.



However, it turned out that all six ministry nominations as well as the supreme court nominees announced by President Akufo-Addo have been confirmed after a contentious discussion and stressful voting procedure.



Mr. Alban Bagbin, the Speaker, ruled that all nominees had more votes than the requisite 138 votes because three of the 275 eligible voters were missing.



Following the development, the NDC MPs have come under heavy fire for defying the party's directive to vote against the approval of the nominees.



The former president John Dramani Mahama also issued a statement criticizing the MPs and expressing his dissatisfaction with them for deserting the NDC at such a crucial time.