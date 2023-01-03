Why Daddy Lumba halted performance and yelled at a fan during New Year concert

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

During his performance at the Legends Night concert in Accra, Ghanaian highlife singer, Daddy Lumba stopped a fan from spraying money on him on stage.



The highlife singer was infuriated to an extent and yelled at the fan who kept spraying cash on his forehead, in spite of warnings.



Clad in a two-piece blue kaftan, the unidentified fan showered Lumba with wades of cedi notes and also wrapped his hands around the Lumba’s shoulders as the singer performed.



Daddy Lumba freed his shoulders from the man’s arms and stood on the other side of the stage yet the said fan pursued him.



Lumba who felt his performance was being disrupted, immediately stopped singing and exclaimed.



His yell caught the attention of organizers who hopped on stage to salvage the situation.



Daddy Lumba and his counterpart, Nana Acheampong were the headliners of the Legends Night concert held at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on January 1, 2023.



Patrons were treated to back-to-back hits from the ‘Lumba Brothers’ and other highlife musicians at the event.



