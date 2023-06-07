Why Akufo-Addo praised Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie for his role in the success of Kumawu by-election

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

President Akufo-Addo has praised Member of Parliament for Affiduase-Asokore, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, for his contribution to the organization of the Kumawu by-election, which saw the New Patriotic Party (NPP) retain its seat.



Before the death of the former Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Philip Basoah, there had been internal issues between the District Chief Executive, party executives and Basoah.



The council nominated Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie to ensure the effective organization of the party and to mend the cracks that had formed.



This decision was based on the party's belief in his ability to unite the feuding parties and ensure peace before the party's primaries.



Following this, President Akufo-Addo commended him for his organizational skills throughout the electioneering period to the day of the polls.



Meanwhile, Ernest Yaw Anim officially joined Parliament after being elected Member of Parliament for Kumawu on June 6.



He took the oath of allegiance and the oath of a member of Parliament to formalize his position.



Anim ran as the NPP's candidate in the Kumawu by-election and emerged victorious with a total of 15,264 votes, surpassing the National Democratic Congress candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa, and two Independent Candidates, both named Kwaku Duah.



