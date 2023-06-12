Why Akufo-Addo made a ‘big deal’ out of chief’s failure to stand during National Anthem

General News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While it has been identified that the chief whose actions at the launch of the Green Ghana Day 2023, caused the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to be angry, was the chief of Mempeasem, it is even more intriguing why there was such a big fuss about all of this.



In the video that has since been watched multiple times across several media platforms, President Akufo-Addo is seen angrily instructing the Minister for the Greater Accra Region, Henry Quartey, to attend to something pressing.



This was right after the National Anthem had been sang at the ceremony, held at the University of Ghana on Friday, June 9, 2023.



It turned out that what the president was angry about was that there was chief (with his elders) at the event who refused to stand on their feet during the National Anthem.



But what made this such an important situation for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be so worried? Is there any law or constitutional provision to support why a person must be in attention position during the singing of the National Anthem?



GhanaWeb sought the expertise and explanation of a senior military officer.



While the source preferred to remain anonymous, he told GhanaWeb that the basis for the president’s reaction was principally because the National Anthem reflects the pride of the country.



He stressed that just like the Coat of Arms of the country, the National Anthem carries equal weight and like conventions all over the world, they require the utmost respect and treatment.



“Anthems are the national pride, just like the flags, the Coat of Arms, and those things, you don’t joke with them. That is the heart and soul of the whole nation and you to respect it. There is no ambiguity about this; you must respect it.



“In other countries, when they play or sing the national anthem, everybody stands at attention, no matter where you are. So, I am sure it is in that same understanding of the pride of Ghana although I am not sure there is any law to back this,” he explained.



Also, the Director-General of the Department of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier-General Eric Aggrey Quarshie, explained to GhanaWeb that standing when the National Anthem is being played is a sign of respect to the nation.



He added that it is also a show of nationalism, especially because the National Anthem carries the spirit of the nation.



"This is the National Anthem. You should have some sort of respect for it. It is a sign of your show of nationalism, just as we were taught in primary school.



"The National Anthem also carries the spirit of the nation, but these days, it shows our disregard for social, civic responsibilities. We don't seem to care, but you should have some sort of love for your country," he added.



Why Americans stand during the National Anthem:



Even though this article is in reference to Ghana’s National Anthem, an explanation from the American example provides some relatable understanding; one that also corroborates what the senior military officer told GhanaWeb above.



The following text is teased from an article on showallegiance.com:



“The first rule of thumb is to stop what you are doing and face the flag. Next, put your right hand over your heart and stand in silence for the remainder of the rendition. If you happen to be in motion at the beginning of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ stop what you are doing and follow the same rule.



“Another established rule is that when another country’s national anthem is played at a similar venue as the United States anthem, the foreign one must always precede the latter. This is similar to how U.S. state flags are generally to be flown at a lower height than our national Old Glory.



“In short terms, Americans stand for the anthem as a sign of respect. It is seen as honorable to stand at your tallest point and give attention to the symbol of American unity and freedom that our country represents.”







Also, watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:











Meanwhile, watch the first episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











AE/DA