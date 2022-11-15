Why Akufo-Addo dismissed Charles Adu Boahen

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Charles Adu Boahen, the dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, on Monday, November 14, became the centre of a brewing corruption scandal captured by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team in an investigative piece dubbed 'Galamsey Economy'.



Anas in a November 14 post on his Facebook timeline, hours before the public screening of the piece, reported that the minister made some shocking revelations to his team in a hotel in UAE, when they posed as possible investors to Ghana.



Adu Boahen allegedly claimed that the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will require about USD200,000 as an appearance fee from an investor to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



The report continued that when the Tiger Eye PI team met with the Minister of State in UAE, he spoke about Bawumia's financial demands before agreeing to assist any investor.



“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen is quoted to have said.



Adu Boahen has denied the allegation indicating that he did not involve himself in the act the investigative journalist is accusing him of in his latest undercover investigation dubbed 'Galamsey Economy'.



In a statement following the release of Anas' exposé, Adu Boahen indicated that, “It has come to my attention that a documentary to be aired by Tiger Eye PI, and an article published in the Crusading Guide on (14 November 2022) seeks to accuse me of brokering deals for the Vice President of the Republic.



“This follows an attempt to entrap myself and other persons in 2018. Substantively, I have not been involved in this act of which I am being accused.”



He continued: “I do not however wish to be a distraction to Government and the Ministry of Finance at this crucial moment.



“Consequently, I have submitted my resignation to the President of the Republic. I will however look forward to a full investigation which I hope will reveal that I have not committed this act.”



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, November 14 terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect.



A statement from the Presidency which was signed by, the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, said, “After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, ‘Galamsey Economy’, the President spoke to Mr Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.”



He said the President thanked Mr Adu Boahen for his strong services to his government since his appointment in 2017 and wished him well in his future endeavours.



