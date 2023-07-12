Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer although he was broke

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Monetary offers to a broke man are a gold mine, but that was the very thing that Adjetey Anang run away from although he was at a point in his life where he badly needed that assistance.



It all started with a flagbearer of one of the political parties in Ghana approaching the celebrated movie star at a point in his life when things weren’t as rosy.



As he narrated in his book, ‘Adjetey Anang: A Story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience,’ he was hustling really hard at the time and the offer, a very tempting one, had him in thought.



He also explained that he run this by his wife, who, after analysing their situation, thought that it wouldn’t be a bad move to make.



“On another occasion, I was approached by a political party in which I had many friends to endorse the campaign of their flagbearer. I was broke, the monetary reward was tempting, and all I needed to do was a few minutes of endorsement and my troubles would be over! It was hard! I discussed it with Elom and she also saw the prospect of an escape from our financial difficulties,” he explained.



Adjetey Anang however stated that he had to decline the offer.



He added that this was so because he recognized the position he occupies and what impacts he could make, positively or negatively with that influence.



“I politely declined the offer and went on with my hustle.



“Integrity is key in this profession. For a public figure with a large following, many ways of making money will crop up but the surest way to stay afloat is to maintain integrity as your hallmark. Every career development comes with diverse challenges and tempting opportunities. But what makes you stand tall is remaining who you are, irrespective of what comes your way. Your ability to remain unfazed in the face of difficult moments will inevitably win you a lot more admirers. It's pretty easy to compromise your standards because the industry creates an enabling environment for it. It is easy to convince yourself that it is okay to do certain things because after all that's your work. But integrity should guide you in everything you do. My life has had tough challenges but I am grateful for the good choices that have guided me forward,” he added.



Adjetey Anang, 50, launched his memoir on his golden jubilee anniversary.



The memoir titled ‘Adjetey Anang: A story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience’ tells Adjetey Anang’s journey to stardom, his impact, lessons, struggles, and the sacrifices which have shaped him over the years.



It also reveals the relatable individual behind the varied captivating screen characters he has played over the years, including the legendary Pusher from the iconic TV series Things We Do for Love.



The event was a perfect blend of glitz and substance, as guests mingled, shared anecdotes, and discussed the profound themes explored in Anang's book.



During the event, Adjetey Anang, alias Pusher, took the stage to express his gratitude to his wife, family, and friends for their unwavering support throughout his journey.



He emphasised the importance of open communication, self-reflection, and the willingness to change for personal growth.



