Whoever wins 2020 polls must make tertiary education free – Ayariga tells NPP, NDC

Founder of the All People’s Party (APC), Hassan Ayariga

Founder of the All People’s Party (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has said free tertiary education must be implemented irrespective of the party who will win the 2020 polls.



According to him, the country needs to build on the gains of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy.



To this end, he said it is imperative that both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) factor it into their plans.



“The next government, whether APC or whichever government should continue with free tertiary education,” Mr. Ayariga told Accra-based Citi FM.



The APC flagbearer said he was surprised that both the NPP and NDC did not have free tertiary education as part of their campaign promises.



He observed that it will be a calamity for kids to complete secondary school and stay home due to a lack of funds to further their education.



“If we start free education in the Senior High Schools and we stop there, it is going to be disastrous if they don’t get tertiary education to continue. If you get free SHS and you come to tertiary but you don’t have the money to pay, you go back home and sit down. It is the same thing,” he noted.



Mr. Ayariga assured that the APC will make tertiary education free if the party is voted into power.



“We have enough resources to pay for free tertiary education. We have natural resources, we have taxes…If we cut down on corruption, we will have enough money to do free tertiary education and many other things,” he added.





