Who wins Ayawaso Central Primaries? The 'Fight' of two commanders, Moses Abor and Henry Quartey

General News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is poised to conduct its parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2023, focusing on constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament.



GhanaWeb delves into key aspects of the contest, shedding light on the Ayawaso Central Constituency where an intriguing battle unfolds between two prominent figures.



Incumbent Henry Quartey, who has held the seat since 2013, faces a challenge from Moses Abor, the former Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer of the NPP.



Abor resigned from his position on September 18, citing his commitment to serving the NPP more directly within the legislative process.



Henry Quartey



Henry Quartey, born on March 12, 1971, is not only the current Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central but also serves as the Minister for Greater Accra Region



He clinched the seat in 2012 on the NPP ticket, subsequently contributing to various parliamentary committees, including Roads and Transport, and Gender and Children.



Moses Abor



On the other hand, Moses Abor boasts of a rich political background, having served as the Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer for the NPP for the past six years. Before that, he held the position of Assemblyman for Kokomlemle East for over 12 years.



Moses Abor was born on December, 6 1983.



He was deputy constituency youth organizer from 2010 to 2014.



He became a substantive youth organizer for the constituency from 2014 to 2018 and won the regional Youth Organizer in 2018. He held the position until September 18 when he resigned.



Abor's unexpected decision to resign from his role as Regional Youth Organizer to contest the Ayawaso Central parliamentary primary stirred surprise among NPP supporters, as many had anticipated his continued tenure in the regional position.



Moses Abor is a key player in the campaign team of Dr. Bawumia and after securing the flagbearer position for the Vice President, he has set sights on unseating Henry Quartey to contest as parliamentary candidate for the party in the Ayawaso Central Constituency.



