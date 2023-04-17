Who will show JM around Flagstaff House in January 2025? – Mahama boasts

General News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama has boasted about being the first occupant of the Jubilee House as president of the republic.



Mahama related to the tradition of outgoing presidents hosting the incoming president usually at the presidency to show them around the place, that is the home and new office of the new president.



Speaking to party supporters in the Eastern Region last week, the presumptive flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) recounted how Rawlings hosted Kufuor at the Castle in 2000 and how Atta Mills got a similar treatment from Kufuor in 2008 at the yet to be completed Jubilee House.



“7th January 2017, I showed Akufo-Addo around the Flagstaff House, where he will sit, his vice president, cabinet office, his meeting and conference rooms, I am the one who showed him around.



“So, I was asking a question, on 7th January 2025, who will show John Mahama around the Flagstaff House?” he asked party faithful at the St. Martins Secondary School in Nsawam.



Mahama was in Nsawam as part of his National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership campaign which was in the region during the week. He is seeking to lead the NDC into the 2024 election, which will mark his fourth consecutive run for the seat.



“I opened Flagstaff House and I am the first president to have worked from there, it is true it was built by president Kufuor but I was the first president to stay at Flagstaff House.



“So, after my inauguration, I will drive straight to Flagstaff House and start work,” he said in jest to cheers from the supporters.





John Mahama campaign tour | Interacts with Nsawam Delegates || WoezorTV live https://t.co/VFlCLeRXe3 — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) April 12, 2023

SARA