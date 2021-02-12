Regional News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Joshua Tettey, Contributor

Who will represent Oti Region as Council of State Member?

The Oti Region is set to decide on who represents the Region as a Council of State Member

The Electoral Commission, in a release gave the opportunity to individuals who deem it fit to contest s Members of the State of Council, to apply at their various Regional Electoral Commission Office.



The election, which is set to come off today has 9 people applying to contest in the Oti Region.



Below, is a list of the qualified applicants.



1. Gyato Charles Kwabena Twentor



2. Nana Obonbo Sewura Lupuwura II



3. Barnabas Kwame Yeboah



4. Nana Owusu-Afari



5. Brekumi-Anti Henry



6. Richard Kings Atikpo



7. Michael Kwabla Besa



8. Dzegbla Divine Dzidodo



9. Ollator Nana Kofi



The election is currently underway and details of the day's activity would be released later.