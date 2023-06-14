Who told them to do free SHS; this is why we are suffering – Kojo Bonsu jabs NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Mayor of Kumasi and businessman, Kojo Bonsu, has questioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) about the methods it used in implementing the Free SHS policy despite the country’s economic woes.



The politician said that even if one wants to venture into Free SHS, it shouldn’t be 100 percent. A part payment will suffice.



The former Mayor of Kumasi was speaking to Daniel Oduro on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV.



In the interview, the politician said that Free SHS under Ghana’s current economic climate is not doable.



“Who told them to come and do free SHS? …that’s what is killing us,” Kojo said.



“If the children are not going to school, you give part of school fees payment or find a way of handling it and get more people into going to school than to go 100 percent free SHS; tuition free, accommodation free, everything, school uniforms free. It’s something, I mean, you can’t do it.



The opposition National Democratic Congress in the lead-up to the 2020 general elections, promised to review the Free SHS policy if the party is elected into power.



While the opposition argued for a need to review the policy to adjust to the nation's financial standing, the ruling New Patriotic Party, on the other hand, equated the NDC's position to a call for the cancellation of the policy.



The ruling New Patriotic Party, however, maintains that there will be no cancellation of the Free SHS policy.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











ABJ/WA