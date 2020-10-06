General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Who should campaign for you to be appointed - Gabby asks NPP appointees

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has asked appointees of the Akufo-Addo-led government to tell the stories of the government to help retain power in the December 7 polls.



Commending Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, for her tenacity and zeal in campaigning for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP, Mr Otchere-Darko asked other appointees to follow suit.



According to the President’s cousin, the best people to spread the good works of the government are the appointees but some act too busy to campaign.



For such appointees, Mr Otchere-Darko quizzed in a Facebook post “For the ministers, CEOs and other appointees who are too ‘busy’ to campaign, may I ask, who should campaign for you to be re-appointed?”



Applauding the Communications Minister who is embarking on a door to door campaign in her constituency in Ablekuma West, Mr Otchere-Darko said: “Among the best messengers for the work this government is doing must be the appointees. I see Ursula to be among the exceptional ones because as MP she manages to do her constituency work and still travels the country and airwaves to tell the story of the ruling party.”









