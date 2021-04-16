Who’ll care for Akuapem Poloo's child? - Lawyer asks

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Class FM

Akuapem Poloo’s lawyer, Mr Andrew Vortia, has wondered who will care for his client’s son after she was sentenced to jail for 90 days by a circuit court on Friday, 16 April 2021 for posting a nude picture of hers and the son to celebrate his seventh birthday last year.



“Who is going to take care of the child for these 90 days that she is going to be in there?” Mr Vortia asked when he addressed the media after the sentencing.



According to him, the court made no arrangements for that.



“Absolutely nothing was done to that effect”, he told journalists, adding that there was total “silence on the child’s welfare”.



“The child is now being exposed rather than protected”, he argued.



Mr Vortia, nonetheless said: “Honestly, the judge is within her sentencing powers, she has the discretion”.



However, he noted: “I’m a bit disappointed” considering the “mitigating factors that we canvassed for her: being a first-time, young offender with a lot of responsibilities, a single mother taking care of a son, her mother and her nephews”.



