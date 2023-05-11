Who is a delegate: Here are the people who will vote in NDC's parliamentary, presidential primaries

Politics of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Even though it is currently unclear whether the National Democratic Congress will continue its planned parliamentary and presidential primaries on May 13 due to an interlocutory injunction by one of the aspiring flag bearer aspirants, Dr Kwabena Duffour, Ghanaweb highlights persons who are expected to partake in the election should the party settle its legal tussle before the scheduled day.



According to the report, a total of 356,624 delegates of the party are expected to vote in the presidential primary and the delegates comprise of branch, constituency, regional and national executives, former national executives, sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), former MPs and government appointees, NDC-appointed Article 71 Office Holders, and metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives that served under the party’s government.



Also, former appointees under the NDC administration including former Deputy and Ministers of State, former Ambassadors and High Commissioners, former Members of the Council of State, presidential staffers who fall under Article 71 Office Holders, foreign chapters and members of the NDC Professional Forum.



Just four days before the NDC primaries, Dr. Kwabena Duffour has filed an interlocutory injunction against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.



The lawsuit specifically named the General Secretary of the NDC, the Director of the Elections Directorate, along with fellow flagbearer hopefuls John Dramani Mahama and another contender, Kojo Bonsu as respondents.



According to the writ, the defendants have been commanded to enter their appearance within eight days of being served with the legal documents.



The writ added that failure to comply with the order may result in a judgment being passed in their absence without further notice.



Based on this development, the court has scheduled May 15 for the hearing, which will be after the elections.



Also, the Electoral Commission (EC) has pulled out from supervising the National Democratic Congress’ primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 13, until all legal issues associated with it are resolved.



According to the EC chairperson, their decision is to prevent the commission from being cited for contempt.



“In order that we are not cited for contempt, the Commission has taken the decision not to supervise the conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections until after the determination of the case by the court,” citinewsroom.com quoted Jean Mensah during a meeting held on Wednesday, May 10.



The Director of Legal Affairs, Abraham Amaliba, has also announced that the court has agreed to hear the injunction case against the party primary at an earlier date.



The court process was brought by one of the presidential contestants, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who is seeking to stop the May 13 primaries over unsatisfactory processes.



