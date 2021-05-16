Who in their right frame of mind wouldn’t want Ghana fixed? – Sefa Kayi asks

General News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi has established that anyone who believes Ghana is void of hardships should get his or her head checked.



Speaking on his morning show, ‘Kokrookoo’ on May 14, 2021, the popular radio show host said although citizens might share varied opinions on the current state of affairs in the country, it is an indisputable fact that Ghana needs fixing.



Responding to a listener who demanded to know his stance on the #FixTheCountry protest that has been topical in recent times, the Peace FM presenter said:



“Who wouldn’t want the country fixed? I don’t think anyone in his right senses will say we don’t have issues in Ghana. We’ve got issues so we need to fix them. We might differ on approach but we sure need to fix those issues.”



Meanwhile, thousands of Ghanaians in an online protest are calling on government to improve the living standards of the citizenry.



While some are calling for the country to be fixed others believe that it is the ‘negative’ attitude of citizens that rather needs fixing.



Others are also of the view that the campaign is being spearheaded by the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, to score political points and make government unpopular.



Watch the video below



