Who doesn’t have a side chick? - Dela speaks on Felix Kwakye's leaked video

play videoFormer Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Ofosu Kwakye

Member and activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Dela Coffie, has reacted to the leaked video of former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, and someone’s fiancée.



The viral video was recorded by the brother of the man supposed to be getting married to the woman Mr. Kwakye Ofosu had allegedly been visiting at odd hours.



However, Dela Coffie in a panel discussion on #MeManNti on Accra-based Neat FM argued that it is not a strange thing in the country for a man to visit a woman so people should stop making a big deal out of it.



“I decided not to talk about this when I was coming because I’m not an Angel. I didn’t talk about Ken Dapaah’s own because it is not needed. Who doesn’t have a girlfriend in this country?” he queried.



He furthered accused his co-panelist of attacking Felix Ofosu Kwakye for doing something that he has also been doing even though he is also married.



“The gentleman here ranting has two girlfriends. I will call your wife and tell her. For me, I think that when you get to a certain stage you are free to live your own life. Which man in this country hasn’t visited a woman before that we want to crucify Felix for visiting a woman.”



He added, “This is not even a scandal because there is nothing scandalous about the video we saw. They were all wearing their clothes so where is the scandal in the video.”



