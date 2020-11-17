General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Who does Amidu expect to do the work? – Muntaka asks

MP for Asawase, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

A Member of Parliament for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has said the decision by Martin Amidu to resign as Special Prosecutor is disappointing.



The MP for Asawase said there is no one better fit to occupy the anti-graft institution than Mr Amidu.



“If he is quitting, then who does he expect to come and do the work? Because which other Ghanaian does he think will be able to stomach all the pains and the frustration that comes with fighting corruption?” he quizzed.



The MP was speaking to Citi News on the back of news on Monday, November 16, 2020, that Mr Amidu has resigned as Special Prosecutor.



Mr Muntaka told Citi News that Mr Amidu’s long years of fighting corruption and experience in government makes him most suitable for the job, suggesting that his resignation creates a big vacuum.



“I knew very well that Martin Amidu who has been in government for long has done a lot of work and is very firm. He hasn’t spared people close to him, whether you belong to the same political affiliation or tribe doesn’t matter to him.



“Knowing the character that he is – yes he has his own weaknesses and strengths – it is very disappointing for people like us who look up to them not because I was hopeful that he was going to do his work, my thoughts were that he will be able to soldier on and fight to the end so that at least, once in office he will stomach all the difficulties and continue to do his work in the best way he can,” he said.



He further noted that “I’m very disappointed and worried for the single reason that my senior comrade Martin Amidu says that they are making it extremely difficult for him and knowing him very well he was very firm when he sat before us that he was determined to do his job."



Mr Amidu explained that he is resigning because he does not feel that President Akufo-Addo has done enough to safeguard the independence of his office.



"The events of 12/11/20 removed the only protection I had from the threats & plans directed at me for undertaking the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption assessment report & dictates that I resign as the Special Prosecutor immediately," he said in a letter addressed to the President.



In the letter, Mr Amidu charged the President to find a suitable replacement for him.



“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” he stated among other things.









