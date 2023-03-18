Who do you think you are? - Effah Dartey queries Anas over method of investigation

General News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Lawyer Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey has lambasted investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas for conducting investigations to prosecute criminals while hiding his identity.



Lawyer Nkrebea argued that Anas’ journalistic practices are questionable and that no country in the civilized world tolerates a type of journalism in which the journalist's identity is concealed but the outcome of his works is used to punish offenders.



“For me in particular, maybe people may not agree with me, but I have always maintained that Anas method of journalism is unconventional and is not correct. In all civilized countries in the world, there’s no one who does investigations with a facemask on.



“When you accuse someone of a crime, you have to be able to stand in court and testify that you saw the person committing the said crime.



“And you can swear an oath on that. So, the person’s lawyer will interrogate you in court. But for this, is a different ball game altogether, he has covered his face with something claiming that he’s Anas and he’s an investigative journalist.



“Who are you? Are you God?” he asked



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, on March 16, 2023, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey insisted that Anas Aremeyaw Anas should reveal his identity if he wants the judicial system to prosecute people based on his investigations.



“When God was giving laws to humanity, (the 9th commandment) he said thou shall not bear false witness against thy neighbour.



“It is terrible, You Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who are you? a journalist, a lawyer?...so what? If you’ve evidence come and stand up in the open and say this is what I saw but you cover your face and come and say things how? "



The outspoken lawyer added that Anas had no right to celebrate his success as a journalist who had exposed criminals because he is also alleged to have taken bribes from certain judges.







