Who curbs coronavirus with guns – Dzifa Gomashie quizzes Akufo-Addo

The Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu South Constituency Abla Dzifa Gomashie (Mamma Dzramedo I) has said that the presence of military men at the borders of the Volta region is causing her great distress as the indigenes are subjected to brutality by some of these unformed men.



Over the past week, residents in Ketu South raised concerns about the spontaneous presence of military men in the enclave, a few months to the December polls.



As a way of addressing the issue, the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery said the presence of the military men in the enclave is not a new development because their deployment dates as far back as the initial stages of the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus.



While reacting to concerns raised by Minority about the development, Mr. Dery said the military men are to check against the importation of new cases of the Novel Coronavirus and not for any other ulterior motives. He is quoted to have said, “We closed the borders as part of the COVID-19 Protocols.



But speaking on Happy Morning Show, monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Queen mother in the Aflao Traditional Area, Mamma Dzramedo I, said she is disappointed in the government’s method of curbing the COVID-19 disease by deploying military men to the borders in the region.



“If we are saying that we are now going to use guns to stop COVID-19 which is the impression some people want to create, I mean it is laughable, isn’t it? Who combats disease with a gun? Who combats disease with a cane? Who combats disease with the army?” she quizzed.



She told the host Samuel Eshun: “If you want to protect our borders from people coming into our country, I don’t see why it should be a terrifying situation. It shouldn’t. So, these are the concerns that we raised.”



According to her, people are harassed even when they decide to go to the markets. “People are coming from the market and the military want to check what is in the bag.”

