General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Who born dog’ – Koku Anyidoho mocks NDC communicators after Ayine contempt

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho has taken a swipe at some elements in the party.



According to the former NDC Deputy chief scribe, these young elements who would have ordinarily been all over the place after

court sitting in the ongoing presidential election petition, were rather spotted with a calm demeanor that comes off as if they have been bathed with ice.



This in the view of Anyidoho, was as a result of the heat the bench gave former Attorney General, Dominic Ayine who was cited for making contemptuous statements about the court.



“Yesterday when court closed, those usually carrying their weight around looked like they had iced block on their tongues, some couldn’t talk again. Now they were saying ‘we shall respect the decision of the court,” he stated in an interview on Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



Speaking further on the matter, Anyidoho who was audibly elated dared any of the NDC legal communication team members to poke the bench by making contemptuous comments against it.



“The animal cries differently when caught in a trap and when one of them got caught yesterday they were talking differently. Now they are saying they will respect the court's decision like Rawlings would usually say ‘who born dog’ for you to say you won’t respect the court?” he questioned.



Lawyer Dominic Ayine was summoned by the Supreme Court panel sitting on the election petition to explain why he be must not be punished for passing some comments on the ongoing petition.



Mr Ayine who is a member of the NDCs legal team commented to the effect that the court had a "pre-determined agenda" to rule against the petitioner in the 2020 presidential election petition, former President John Dramani Mahama.



He subsequently apologized after facing the bench who had cited him for contempt.