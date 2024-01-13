'While I focused on the spiritual, he focused on the physical' - Obinim regrets 'fighting' Ken Agyapong

General News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has disclosed that his feud with Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has led to the collapse of his church.



Bishop Obinim shared the details of his downfall in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, emphasizing the consequences of engaging in a ‘word’ battle with the outspoken politician.



“My brother Kennedy Agyapong orchestrated a fight with me, and that was how the story started. When I assessed my strength, I could have beaten Kennedy Agyapong and still have more energy in me, but not knowing my strength had to do with spiritual strength, and he was fighting me in the physical realm where he was more fit than me," Bishop Obinim said.



According to the man of God, he ignored divine warnings against the confrontation, viewing it solely as a spiritual conflict.



However, he later discovered that the fight transcended the spiritual realm and took a toll on his physical and legal standing.



"I was challenging him, even though God was speaking to me to stop what I was doing. I thought I could have won, so I persisted in fighting him.



“While I focused on the spiritual, he focused on the physical. It was only later that I realized I was in the hands of National Security, EOCO, BNI, Police CID, and SIU.



"I had been invited, and accused of money laundering, and taking someone's gold, which I had no idea about. By the time I realized it, it was already too late,” he added.



He continued: "I used to have more than 1000 congregants, but when I met in church, I didn't even get 200 members. I wondered why I fought with him at all. That's why I am advising you all: if someone wants to fight you, assess your strength and that of the person and never try to fight.



"I am not even done with the story of Hon Kennedy Agyapong and my fight with him. The day I was taken to court, I took seven lawyers, and they told me to bring 2 billion old cedis before they went to face Kennedy Agyapong because he had money. The kind of things I went through, I realized I was down."



TWI NEWS



Kennedy Agyapong mounted a crusade against some pastors in the country, calling them fake and using the name of God to deceive others.



He engaged in a brawl of words with several of them including Bishop Obinim and leveled several allegations against the man of God.



The MP’s allegations include the man of God being a cheat and a womanizer as well as being involved in a money-laundering scheme and fake doctrines.





Obinim says Kennedy Agyapong’s really caused some damages pic.twitter.com/iWOPpSH1Cz — Kofi Ntim (@NtimBarima) January 11, 2024

Obinim is playing his own documentary before BBC comes after him



Kennedy Agyapong | DONE DEAL | YOLO pic.twitter.com/gajiXTnT8p — Awudi.Journalist (@ishmade) January 11, 2024

“It got to a time I wasn’t even getting 200people to attend my church”



Daniel Obinim cries as he explains how his fight with Kennedy Agyapong collapsed his church. pic.twitter.com/SdWZ67bINl — Johan???????? (@johancute3) January 11, 2024

AM/SARA