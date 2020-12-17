General News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Which animal is an independent forensic audit? – Kweku Baako ridicules Mahama

play videoAbdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-In-Chief, New Crusading Guide

Veteran journalist and Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako Jnr, has rubbished former President John Dramani Mahama’s call for a forensic audit into the results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



John Mahama had said he will only accept the results of the 2020 presidential election if the Electoral Commission conducts an independent forensic audit of the results after he and his party rejected the results of the December 7 polls, describing the election as flawed and fictionalised.



In an interview with Voice of America, Mr. Mahama showed a just cause for the NDC’s position, adding that the issues raised cannot be swept under the carpet.



“We are currently doing a forensic audit of all the constituencies first to establish what happened and then confirm the figures that we have. Because this case might end up in court…I don’t know, I cannot mention anything for now but we are doing an audit and based on that we’ll take whatever decision we need to take.



“But I think that in the interest of the more than 6 million people who voted for me, I must uphold our democracy and hold the Electoral Commission to a higher standard and hold this government to a higher standard in terms of our democracy. The way President Akufo Addo and the EC have conducted this election is a dent on our democratic credentials as a government. And so, with my principles as a democrat, I can’t be seen to be sweeping it under the carpet and letting it go.”



Ex-President Mahama added: “I think that we must bring closure to this by seeing exactly where the issues are. If an independent audit is done by the EC, they’ll bring somebody in to crunch the numbers do an independent audit why not, I’ll be the first person to concede and walk away. But as long as that is not done and I know that there was a deliberate attempt to subvert the will of the people in favour of the incumbent it will be wrong for me in terms of our democratic practices to just leave it because we’ll not learn the lessons of this election. I think we must learn the lessons of this election so that we don’t repeat it in future one.”



But Kweku Baako speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show said Mr Mahama cannot ask for an independent forensic audit ahead of going to court. He said after parties have submitted their evidence and the supreme court after analysing the evidence is so minded to order an audit, then it may call for one, but Mr Mahama cannot demand an audit ahead of going to court.



“They say they want an independent forensic audit, which animal is that? In the face of the law, in the constitution and any other statute, only the supreme court after you have presented your case and if there is the need to order an audit then it may. Mr Mahama cannot demand ahead of going to court that he wants an audit, who will do that audit?”... he submitted.





