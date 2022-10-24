Whether you won or not, we all have a role to play to ensure victory in 2024 - Dr. Apaak to NDC

Politics of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak commended candidates who contested in the constituency election organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



To those who won, he congratulated them and wished them the best as they execute their mandate and party executives.



“For those who were not successful, I wish you better luck next time. I congratulate those who made it and wish them well in the execution of their mandate.”



He reminded the party members that regardless of the outcome of the polls, they are still a family and must remain united.



He pledged to reach out to all the candidates who contested in the polls.



He stated that every individual has a role to play in the party whether they won or lost the contest.



“It’s important to state that we are and remain a family regardless of who has been chosen to lead. Comments may have been made and things said during the heat of the campaign, let’s forgive each other, and forge ahead.



"I will personally reach out to all who contested and I hope we all do the same. Everyone, elected or not has a role to play in the success of the NDC in Builsa South and nationally.”



He asked the party to create room for everyone as part of efforts to ensure unity in the party and victory 20224.



“Room will and must be created for everyone to contribute. Unity is strength, and I pledge to work to ensure that. I look forward to working with the newly elected executives and everyone for Victory 2024.”



Read the full statement below



Thank You For A Successful Conference



Greetings Comrades,



I wish to thank all who contested to lead our constituency in the just concluded constituency elections.



For those who were not successful, I wish you better luck next time. I congratulate those who made it and wish them well in the execution of their mandate.



It’s important to state that we are and remain a family regardless of who has been chosen to lead. Comments may have been made and things said during the heat of the campaign, let’s forgive each other, and forge ahead.



I will personally reach out to all who contested and I hope we all do the same. Everyone, elected or not has a role to play in the success of the NDC in Builsa South and nationally.



Room will and must be created for everyone to contribute. Unity is strength, and I pledge to work to ensure that. I look forward to working with the newly elected executives and everyone for Victory 2024.



Indeed the late arrival of election material, further delays due to mistakes on some ballots, created anxiety and worry. But we thank God all endured the inconvenience, stayed long to ensure a successful constituency conference.



The delegates, the contestants, the electoral commission, and the police deserve commendation for conduct that made the conference peaceful and successful. The elections Directorate of the NDC in Builsa South has done a yeoman’s job. It wasn’t easy but the Directorate rose to the task.



I’m grateful to all and look forward to working with all.



Long live NDC Builsa South



Dr. Clement Apaak

M.P, Builsa South