Politics of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Whether or not Bawumia takes over from Akufo-Addo is not relevant now

play videoVice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

A survey conducted by pollster and journalist, Ben Ephson says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the least favoured when it comes to the next candidate to take over from Akufo-Addo in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, Trades Minister, Alan Kyerenateng; Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey and Assin Central Parliamentarian, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. are more popular in the party than Dr Bawumia.



Reacting to this, Political science lecturer, Dr Amakye Boateng, however, thinks it is premature to discuss such issues.



"We will first analyze his methodology; how he was able to reach that conclusion; we will interrogate issues raised and find out if he is just trying to play mind games...but the path for the next leader of the NPP is not an immediate priority...looking at what is happening in the country now, this shouldn't be an issue. The focus should be on Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia. It is premature to bring this out now..." he said in an interview on Me Man Nti programme on Neat FM.





