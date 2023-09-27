Whether it's the destructive elephant or the poisonous butterfly, the value is the same - Sam George

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has equated Alan Kyerematen’s decision to run as an independent candidate and the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) quest to Break the 8 to both a destructive elephant and a poisonous butterfly concerning their perceived impact on Ghana.



According to him, regardless of whether one considered Kyerematen a part of the destructive Bawumia elephant faction or the poisonous butterfly faction, their value in terms of governance outcomes remain the same.



“Whether it is the destructive Bawumia elephant or Kennedy Agyapong or whether it is the poisonous butterfly, Alan Kyerematen, the value is the same” he explained.



He explained further that the distinction between being a butterfly or an elephant was insignificant to the development of the country.



The MP indicated that Alan Kyerematen also bore responsibility for the economic challenges that Ghana had experienced during his tenure, just as Bawumia and others did.



He suggested that regardless of their political affiliation, Kyerematen and others had not positively impacted Ghana's economy.



“Whether you are a butterfly or an elephant or a tsetse fly, it is not my business. The value is the same. Alan Kyerematen is as guilty as Bawumia is of the colossal failure of this economy. He sat in this failing government for seven years and so he is not different from them. He oversaw the failure of the Komenda Sugar factory, he is not different from Bawumia, the value is the same. So, whether he is a mammoth or a butterfly we don’t care.



“The elephant is a destructive animal, if you take the butterfly to an entomologist, they will tell you they are very poisonous. The colour they have are deterrent to predators because they are extremely poisonous. If you encounter one butterfly, you will get rashes and lacerations,” he noted.



According to Sam George, the country is in an economic crisis that requires the return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Ghana is in a crisis. She needs a covering that will shield it from the rain and deluge of scandals and corruption and the outpouring of mismanagement that we have seen under the Akufo-Addo administration.



“It is only the umbrella of the NDC that can shield the country from the mess and the colossal damage we are in,” he added.



The former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) an apolitical movement to contest in the 2024 general election.



He cited the victimisation of some of his followers, sidelining, others as the reasons for his decision.



