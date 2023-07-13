Whether Dampare stays IGP or not, NDC will win 2024 polls - NDC operative cautions NPP

Politics of Thursday, 13 July 2023

An operative of the National Democratic Congress NDC), James Agbey, has said that whether COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare remains the Inspector General of Police or not, his party will win the general elections of 2024.



He stated that it is laughable that in the leaked audio of some persons (one of them believed to be a high-ranking police official) scheming to get the IGP ousted before the polls in 2024, they claimed that the current police administration has been working in the interest of the NDC.



He stressed that instead of that assertion, the performance of the police under George Dampare has rather been commendable.



James Agbey further stressed that as it appears the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is bent on doing anything possible to win the general elections of 2024, it should be aware that the NDC will leave no room for them to have their way.



James Agbey further cautioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to attempt to devise any dubious ways to retain power in 2024.



He added that it is fact that many Ghanaians want the National Democratic Congress (NDC) back in power, and whatever it takes for them to give the citizens their desire, it will be done.



“For emphasis, majority of Ghanaians are insisting on the return of the NDC to government in 2024, and there's nothing that is going to stop the momentum that's building in that regard.



The NPP dare not connive with rogue elements in the police administration to disrupt the 2024 polls,” he added.



I have become aware of the alleged plot to influence the outcome of 2024 presidential elections as contained in the audio recording of top police officers and an NPP politician.



More alarming are allegations in the tape and the public space of attempts by certain NPP leaders to compromise the police administration with heavy financial inducement and politically exposed Inspector General of Police to orchestrate election rigging in 2024.



Further to this is the provocative resort by the NPP and its leaders to threaten Ghanaians into submission.



In many ways, the suggestion by the NPP that the Police administration under Dampare has taken off its apolitical clothes and are working in favour of the NDC is laughable and farcical.



In Assin-North, I for one, warned the police to remain impartial with their professional skills. They did, and only focused on law enforcement and ensured that the by-election was conducted peacefully.



I later congratulated them for delivering on their law enforcement mandate without any fear or favour.



It is therefore surprising to listen to such graphic audio recording of NPP insiders within the administration plotting to remove Dampare and install a puppet Inspector General of Police that will help the NPP to rig election 2024.



Let it be on record that whether Dr Akuffo Dampare remains the IGP or not, the NDC is surely taking over the reins of the country. Even if the NPP brings Bryan Acheampong or Captain Koda as Inspector General of Police, they will still be booted out of office in 2024.



For emphasis, majority of Ghanaians are insisting on the return of the NDC to government in 2024, and there's nothing that is going to stop the momentum that's building in that regard.



The NPP dare not connive with rogue elements in the police administration to disrupt the 2024 polls.



As a longstanding Operative and director of operations for the Greater Accra NDC in 2020, I can boldly speak of our experiences and know-how, and our resilience to wade off any NPP undemocratic tendencies.



The truth is, there would be dire consequences if the Police service allowed undue interference in its decisions ahead of election 2024.



For one thing, we will be forced to take all necessary measures to take back our country from the hands of the NPP.



Some of us are ready and willing to defend our democracy. We are ready to face off with the NPP in the event that they use the police service to destabilise 2024 elections.



Again, irrespective of the political threat on the reigns of IGP Dampare, the police must rise to its responsibilities and prevail on the persons acting as clogs in the wheel of the country’s progress to change.



And going forward, and into 2024, I am also counting on the sefless men and women in the police service to do the right thing, in the interest and benefit of our dear nation, and save us from the embarrassment of being a laughingstock among the comity of nations.



The NPP must not dare us.





James Agbey (NDC OPERATIVE)



