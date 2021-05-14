Where is your father’s report on the energy sector? – Kwesi Pratt tackles Asante Bediatuo

General News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper has suggested to the government to revisit a report on the energy sector authored by Kofi Darko Asante, the father of the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, to solve the current energy crisis.



Parts of the country are currently experiencing load shedding due to what the government claims to be maintenance works on some pipelines.



This claim has been refuted by some energy experts and the opposition National Democratic Congress which holds that Ghana has gone back to the period of power rationing christened dumsor.



John Jinapor, a former Deputy Minister of Power told the government at a presser to be forthright with the issues crippling the power sector.



“It should be noted that since the beginning of the year, GRIDCo alone has given six different reasons for the major national outages aside from the intermittent localized blackouts.



"What is even more disturbing is despite confirmation from GRIDCo that the country will continue to experience these power outages into the foreseeable future for which reason they promised to publish a load management schedule, the schedule has been put on hold due to political pressure from the executive,” he added.



Speaking on Peace FM, Pratt challenged Asante Bediatuo to furnish the president with a copy of the report.



Pratt wondered why Asante Bediatuo will watch on unconcerned as Ghana experience these challenges which his father authored in 2001.



"In 2001, the father of Asante Bediatuo did a report on the energy sector, specifically electricity. He was at the Energy Commission. Did we implement it? Meanwhile, his son is the current Executive Secretary to the president and we are experiencing dumsor. I’m not blaming him (Asante Bediatuo) but he has the report. He gave me the first copy. Today, he is with the president, so where is his father’s report?"



