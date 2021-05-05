Where is your ‘Year of Roads’? – Kwesi Pratt to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, managing editor of the Insight newspaper has appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency fix the road networks in the Tarkwa township.



Pratt says the condition of the roads in the Western Region, particularly Tarkwa are beyond motorable and needed to be fixed as a matter of urgency by the authorities.



Speaking on Peace FM, Pratt intimated that the Western Region with its mineral resources and tourist sites contributes significantly to the country’s development and deserve better.



“The road network in the Western Region is bad. The road from Takoradi to Tarkwa is terrible. Some of the town roads in Tarkwa are not good. I’m happy the MP is here and talking about roads. We are pleading with the government to fix the roads in Tarkwa because they are that bad."



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in December 2019 announced that his government was going to undertake major road construction projects in 2020.



The President declared 2020 “year of roads” and stressed the importance of a good road network to the country’s development.



“Next year is the year we will adopt as the year of roads” he told journalists at a media encounter at the Jubilee House.



But Pratt is yet to feel the impact of the year of roads and thus questioned the president where the said roads were constructed.



Pratt says he has for the past has been pondering over the issue and can’t seem to find an answer to his headache.



“I have been doing a lot of thinking lately and I still don’t understand. He (Nana Akufo-Addo) declared 2020 as year of roads, is that what you call year of roads? If this is what we got under year of roads then what we should expect in year not marked for roads. Ghanaians are crying to the government to find a way to fix our roads because it will help us all,” he added.