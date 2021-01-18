General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Where is the COVID-19 Tracker App? – John Dumelo querries

Popular actor and politician John Dumelo

Ghanaians have been asking questions about the COVID-19 tracker app that was launched by the country in 2019 to mitigate the consequences of the Coronavirus.



Not much has been heard about the the app which was supposed to be available on android and iOS devices after it was launched.



Popular actor and politician John Dumelo has added his voice to the campaign demanding accountability on the COVID-19 tracker app as the country braces for a rise in infections.



The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon in the 2020 elections took to his Twitter page to ask what happened to the app launched to track potential infected people who might come into contact with the virus.



Meanwhile, the President has asked the police to enforce the wearing of nose in public places in order to avoid plunging the country into a new lockdown.





What happened to the Covid-19 tracker app? — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) January 18, 2021