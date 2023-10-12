Where are the Otabils, Duncan-Williams, Rev. Marteys, Heward-Mills? – Nyaho-Tamakloe asks

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, a prominent figure in Ghana’s political space and a key member of the Ghana Today Coalition has called on citizens to speak truth to power during a stirring press conference on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Headquarters.



He also questioned why important individuals and organisations in the country were silent.



Dr. Tamakloe expressed concern about the current state of Ghana and the apparent absence of individuals who had once spoken truth to power.



“Individuals who constantly spoke truth to power some years ago to emerge from the self imposed excise to speak to the government we have now. Where are the Otabil’s, Duncan Williams, Rev. Martey and, Dag-Heward Mills and the many civil society organizations and critical journalists,” he bemoaned.



He stressed the need for these influential voices to step forward and address the challenges facing Ghana today. “We need to speak truth to power to help maintain the peace we have in this country. Anything to go by the tenets of our wavering democratic principles would turn this country upside down,” Dr. Tamakloe emphasized.



Dr. Tamakloe further highlighted the importance of making government appointees more accountable to voters. He pointed out the Electoral Commission of Ghana’s role in overseeing public elections and referenda since its establishment in 1992.



However, he expressed concerns about the recent performance of the Electoral Commission, which has led to doubts about the credibility of Ghana’s electoral processes.