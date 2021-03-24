When you go to Rome, do as Romans do – Commission on Culture Boss tells Rastafarians

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, Janet Edna Nyame has asked the Rastafarian family whose children were denied admission to the Achimota School to submit themselves to the rules and regulations of the institution.



She said every institution has rules and regulations that all persons seeking to do business with the entity must abide by.



Ms Nyame told TV3’s Selorm Amenya in an exclusive interview that the children must cut the dreadlocks in order to be accepted into the school.



In her opinion, cutting the hair will not affect the students in any way because they are most likely to regain those looks after completing school.



“I believe the institutions have their rules and regulations. I have been a teacher before for over forty years and I never wanted the rules and regulations of my department or my school to be violated,” she said.



The former Educationist added “There is a saying that if you go to Rome do as they do. I believe that the institution is not refusing to admit them. But they are refusing for the fact that they are not compromising with their rules and regulations.



“So let us compromise with our rules and regulations and be comfortable. Every institution has it. So this should not be any serious issue.



“If I were a parent and they say I should cut the hair, I will cut it after all the hair will grow again when the child leaves school whatever he wants to do he can but for the fact that he is going to be under restrictions they should conform to the rules of the institutions.”



The Achimota School authorities refused some students with dreadlocks because their looks were contrary to the school’s rules.



The Achimota School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) executive have said they unreservedly and unequivocally support the school's decision to enforce its rules with respect to the admission of three students with dreadlocks hairstyle.



A statement signed by Dr Andre Kwasi-Kumah, Chairman of the PTA quoted the school's rules saying “According to the school’s revised rules and regulations (August 2020) Section H (General Appearance) item 3 states that ‘students must keep their hair low, simple and natural’.



“We therefore stand with the headmistress and welcome into our fold parents who are ready to abide by the rules and regulation of Achimota.”