When other schools are singing and dancing, PRESEC-Legon is having quiz programs – Prof Kaufmann

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) mistress, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, has praised the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, Legon, (PRESEC-Legon), for the effort they put into the quiz programme.



Speaking in an interview on Star FM on Thursday, November 2, 2023, Prof Kaufmann indicated that the contestants from PRESEC are mostly well-prepared for the competition because of the system put in place by their school.



She added that while PRESEC students, for instance, are constantly having quizzes in their school, other schools seem to be more vested in entertainment, which gives PRESEC the advantage over them.



“It seems as if their contestants are preparing well before they even get to the school. So, some young junior high school student or basic school student is watching this programme and observing how the school is doing and deciding that they are going to go to that school.



“These days there are all kinds of quiz programmes... they are practicing there. By the time they get to PRESEC to come and join that team, they already have a head start. Compare this to a girl's school that is picking their contestants after mock in the final year. Are they on the same playing field?” she quizzed.



The academic added, “So, they have the structures in place. At PRESEC right now, I’m sure they have different teams and they didn’t start this just yesterday… when other schools are singing and dancing, these people are doing quiz programmes in the school.”



PRESEC-Legon was crowned winner of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz competition.



The record winners on Monday, October 30, 2023, beat competition from Opoku Ware Senior High School and Achimota Secondary School to clinch the title for the 8th time in the history of the competition; the highest ever.



After five thrilling rounds of intellectual contention, PRESEC carried the day with 40 accumulated points.



Achimota had 28 points, while Opoku Ware trailed with 23 points.



In addition to winning this year, PRESEC won the competition in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2020 and 2022.



