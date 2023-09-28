When did you join the party? - Alan goes after Nana B over resignation comment

Politics of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Minister of Trade and Industry and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyeremanten, has questioned how long Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B, the National Organizer of the NPP has been a member.



Speaking in an interview on UTV on September 26, 2023, he questioned the legitimacy of Nana B's involvement in discussing his resignation from the party and related issues.



According to Kyeremanten, Nana B does not have the seniority or experience to discuss significant issues like his resignation from the party and the claims he made in relation to it.



"For him, Nana B, when did he join the party? When did Nana B join the party for him to be talking about big issues like this?" he asked.



He added “They feel that is not how I am. I am not like that. If you are saying something wrong, I will tell you. So, you came to my office, and everything that was happening, I told you. Chairman (Stephen Ntim) I told you to be careful because the kind of things that are happening, if you don't take care, you will destroy the party."



Nana B had responded to Alan Kyerematen’s resignation claims, stating, "It can never be said that his services are unappreciated because for sixteen years that the NPP has been in government, he has served the party for fourteen years and some months. So, we had to reply to him as a party that some of his claims are false."



Alan Kyeremanten's remarks were in response to questions from Yaa Konama, the host of a show, regarding attempts by the NPP hierarchy to address his electoral concerns and resignation.



Alan Kyerematen's decision to run as an independent candidate came on September 25, when he officially resigned from the NPP.



This move followed his withdrawal from the NPP's flagbearer race, which reportedly stemmed from challenges encountered during a Super Delegates Conference held within the party in August 2023.



In his official statement regarding his resignation and independent candidacy, Alan Kyerematen stated, "Under the circumstances and given the context, I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest the high office of the presidency in 2024 as an independent presidential candidate."





AM/SARA