General News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

When did 'small boy' Sammy Gyamfi join NDC? - Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho has lambasted the National Communication Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi for attacking the party’s leadership in Parliament including the Speaker of Parliament.



Describing Sammy Gyamfi as an upstart who recently joined the NDC, Koku Anyidoho wondered why and how he could muster the courage to attack the Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban Bagbin, the Minority Leader, Hon Haruna Iddrisu and the Minority Chief Whip, Hon Muntaka Mubarak for their role in approving some ministers-designate of President Akufo-Addo.



“It was about two weeks ago that we heard that a certain small boy in the NDC who feels the NDC is his bonafide property; the boy who recently joined the party has attacked the Speaker of Parliament and the leadership of the NDC in Parliament,” he chastised.



“This boy who joined the party recently wants to be carried in a palanquin; he has no respect for anyone and he says whatever he wants and now he has clashed with the Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban Bagbin,” he chided.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills however applauded the courage of the Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban Bagbin for responding to Sammy Gyamfi and also for making it clear that he will not sit down and allow his office to be abused.



Mr Koku Anyidoho stressed the need to build a healthy institution and a healthy governance process as it is the agenda of the Atta Mills Institute to promote a good governance system in the country.



“As for the politics we will do it but we should not allow the culture of insult to take over the governance process. We thank Rt. Hon Speaker Alban Bagbin for saying that he is not a Speaker of a political party but a Speaker for Ghana’s Parliament,” he applauded.



He reminded Sammy Gyamfi and his likes who are attacking and calling the Speaker of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka as betrayals to think of how Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin assumed that position when both the NDC and NPP have an equal number of seats in Parliament.



He, however, could not fathom the cause of the insults the like of Sammy Gyamfi in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) rained on the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin when he was not the Chairman of the Appointment Committee in parliament.



