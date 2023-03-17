When did becoming a president turn into Christian/Muslim affair? - Pratt goes bonkers over 'Useless' religious divisions

General News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has urged politicians and flagbearer hopefuls to avoid religious and tribal sentiments and focus on economic recovery.



"When did becoming a President had to do with one being a Christian or Muslim? I just don't understand it . . . where from these religious divisions? . . . some countries have fallen apart because of this useless religious conflict . . . don't you feel sorry for Ghanaians? . . . now 'bofrot' which I used to buy for Ghc50p is now Ghc3, all these issues are there for you to talk about but you won't, rather you are focusing on religious divisions," he cried on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Tuesday.



Listen to him in the video below:



