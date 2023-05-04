When Bawumia went to church

General News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

It was part of activities to mark the 46th session of the General Council Meeting of the Church of Pentecost on Wednesday, May 4, 2023.



The event which took place at Gomoah Fetteh saw the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia join Chairman of the church, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye as a special guest to grace the occasion.



The visit was to extend a courtesy of goodwill to the church on the occasion of their annual event themed; “Repositioning the local church for maximum impact in the nations”.



This follows his previous attendance at the 43rd session of the General Council Meeting of the church.



Among other things, Dr. Bawumia commended the church’s efforts towards promoting national development and its contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He also asked the church to pray for the peace of the country in these trying times.



